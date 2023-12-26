Some companies charge extra fees for holiday returns

Some stores are making customers pay to return unwanted holiday gifts, according to CNN.

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for some returns.

Stores like Macy’s, Abercrombie, J-Crew, and H&M have added shipping fees for mail-in returns, according to CNN.

Amazon has also started charging for select returns. The company will charge $1 to return items to UPS stores.

Some companies are charging fees because these returns are hurting their profitability, according to CNN.

Companies are ultimately losing money because they must cover the cost of shipping fees and then mark down the returned goods to sell them.

Oftentimes, returned items can end up in liquidation warehouses or landfills, which pose an environmental threat, according to CNN.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that customers sent back nearly 17% of the merchandise they purchased last year. This is up from 8% in 2019.

Data from Mastercard SpendingPulse shows retail sales have increased 3.1% from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, compared to the year prior, according to CNN.

For more information about a specific company’s return policy and potential fees, check its website or call customer service.

