Need to return a Christmas gift? Here’s what you should know first

The National Retail Federation expects more than $170 billion worth of gifts to be returned.

Korki Howell and Emily Ross had to hit the store just after Christmas.

They are not alone, the National Retail Federation expects 70 percent of consumers will hit the stores after Christmas this week.

Kristin McGrath is with the online deals website RetailMeNot.com She says retailers are ready for a busy week filled with a ton of returns.

“The days right after Christmas are huge for returns, people have received gifts they might not want, and they have some time off of work,” McGrath said.

If you didn’t make it out today for your returns, don’t worry. Retailers like Target have gotten generous with their holiday return policies.

“We’re seeing gifts that were bought as early as October early November can be returned through the better part of January,” McGrath said. “Don’t feel like you have to rush out on the 26th or 27th.”

If you’re looking to make returns, you’ll want the gift receipt or packing slip to make your return hassle-free. If you’re brave, McGrath says you can ask who gave you the gift for a receipt.

“You might say ‘Hey, you know, I love the gift but I needed it in a different size. Do you happen to have a gift receipt or proof of purchase you can send me so I can go get this thing in a different size?’ They’ll never know if you returned it and bought something else,” McGrath said.

