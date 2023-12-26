What you should and shouldn’t recycle after the holidays

Now that Christmas has wrapped up, you may notice your home is full of extra boxes and gift bags.

Rumpke says during the holiday season as new items are brought, old ones are tossed in the trash alongside wrapping paper and gift materials.

According to Rumpke, household waste goes up 25 percent during the holiday season.

People like James Martinson recycle as much as they can.

“Tissue, the regular paper you know you can recycle that. Cans, beer bottles, whatever any type of bottle that we could recycle, we would,” Martinson said.

Things Rumpke doesn’t want you to recycle are things like lithium-ion batteries, Christmas lights, foil wrapping paper, ribbons, and bows, packing peanuts, and bubble wrap.

“We try to be cognizant of that you know and with the, if there is any leftover greenery or something like that, we’ll take it to the Kettering Recycling Center,” Martinson said.

A way to avoid having to lug all of those boxes or gift bags out to the recycling bin, Rumpke says to opt for reusable bags.

Area police departments warning people to not leave boxes outside of their bins for expensive items such as TVs or Xboxes. Instead, put them in a trash bag and sit them out. Police say you’re basically inviting thieves to come hit the jackpot.

Because of the holidays, your recycling pickup schedule could have changed.

To check your schedule, you can visit Rumpke’s website here.

