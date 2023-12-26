Local event organizers warn of online festival scams

Troy — Officials for a local festival are warning residents against online application scams.

In a Facebook post posted Monday evening, Troy Strawberry Festival officials warned against an online scam where scammers are pretending to work with the festival sharing links to applications and asking for credit card information.

They stated that applications for the 2024 festival have not yet been posted, and will only be available online on the Troy Strawberry Festival Website. They said that no money will be collected until the festival notifies applicants and sends an invoice.

According to the post, the festival does not use generic Gmail accounts and all questions should be directed to manager@gostrawberries.com.





