“Required to consider all plans;’ Lawmakers work to make Medicare more accessible to senior citizens

WASHINGTON DC — Millions of older Americans are looking into Medicare coverage options during the annual open enrollment period, however, misinformation and scams make the process dangerous for seniors.

Federal lawmakers are examining how to make this process safer for seniors.

Federal data shows more than 66 million Americans use Medicare plans nationwide.

Trying to choose the best plan can be confusing, and picking the wrong one could cost thousands of dollars.

According to the federal government, companies that contract with Medicare typically use agents or brokers to sell plans to beneficiaries.

Democrats are worried about what they call ‘slimy’ marketing tactics used by companies like deceptive ads.

News Center 7′s Kirstin Garriss talked to the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals which represents Health Insurance workers.

A spokesperson says agents work with beneficiaries to combat misinformation.

Some Republicans want the federal online Medicare plan finder to become more user-friendly.

Lawmakers are also hearing from an advocate who created his own Medicare navigation website after witnessing his own parents’ confusion with enrollment.

“Brokers should be required to consider all plans when making recommendations,” Cobi Blumfield-Gants, Co-founder and Chief executive of Chapter said. “Agencies could ensure that their salespeople are not incentivized to push plans that pay higher commissions.”

One federal proposal would ensure that provider directories within Medicare Advantage are up-to-date and accurate.

