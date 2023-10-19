‘Where is all this going?’ Biden to address nation tonight, discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

WASHINGTON DC — President Biden will address the nation tonight to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The conflict overseas has given rise to conflict on American soil as protests occur in various parts of the country.

>> ‘Delaying it is not going to help;’ Republicans divided over next steps amid House Speaker voting

There was a large group of protesters occupying the Cannon House office building across from the Capitol in Washington D.C. where nearly 300 people were arrested.

In addition to helping Israel, President Biden wants to send $100 million in aid to Gaza and the West Bank.

>> State Department issues worldwide travel advisory for Americans

The divide among Lawmakers is growing regarding Biden’s decision to send financial aid.

“We have 31 Americans killed, we don’t know how many Americans are hostages, and we got a President that wants to give money to Gazans? Give me a break,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) said.

>> ‘Individuals who need support;’ Mass food distribution provides food to hundreds of people in need

Some Lawmakers are concerned about the expected outcome.

“What Israel needs to articulate and be very clear here... what is their end game? Where is this all going?” Rep. Seth Moulton (D- Massachusetts) said.

The President is set to address the nation at 8 p.m. Eastern, he is expected to discuss the situation between Israel and Hamas, and the war between Russia and Ukraine, and urge Congress to act to help.





©2023 Cox Media Group