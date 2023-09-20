Panthers DT Derrick Brown chased Saints WR Michael Thomas down tunnel after Monday's game

Things got heated in the tunnel after "Monday Night Football."

In the aftermath of New Orleans' 20-17 win over Carolina in Charlotte, Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown chased Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in the Bank of America Stadium tunnel. Video from the tunnel shows the incident.

Thomas is seen walking down the tunnel then turning around while someone who is very clearly upset can be heard yelling off camera. That someone was Brown. After Thomas turns a corner, Brown shows up in the frame with his helmet in his right hand while making a beeline for Thomas.

Thomas (212 pounds) then walks out of view of the camera as Brown (320 pounds) maintains his pursuit. A man who walked alongside Brown down the tunnel is then seen holding Brown back as Thomas and Brown continue to exchange pleasantries. Brown then continues down the tunnel.

Here is the video of Derrick Brown charging at Michael Thomas after the Saints-Panthers gamepic.twitter.com/0KtKgWSQmC

Credit: Jacob_ on YouTube - https://t.co/BMs0AjEaaB — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) September 19, 2023

The video cuts off there. It's not clear what happened next. There were no reports of the altercation escalating beyond what was seen on video.

After the video surfaced Monday afternoon, Thomas responded on social media that he was dancing in the aftermath of the New Orleans victory.

They tried to set me up 😂😂😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 19, 2023

They was playing good snoop dogg after I was just trying to do my dance 😂😂😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 19, 2023

Doing so on an opposing team's home field is certainly the kind of thing that could set a vanquished opponent off. But, for now, only Thomas and Brown appear know exactly what went down. If anybody else does, they're not saying. Brown, who's sporadically active on social media, hasn't addressed the incident.

The Panthers and Saints meet again on Dec. 10 in New Orleans.