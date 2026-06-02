Oversight Democrats demand Comer arrange interviews with Blanche, Patel in Epstein probe

(WASHINGTON) -- Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are demanding that Committee Chairman James Comer bring in acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel to answer questions "immediately" as part of the panel's probe into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ranking Member Robert Garcia on Tuesday sent Comer a letter, which was first obtained by ABC News, requesting that Blanche and Patel appear for separate videotaped transcribed interviews before the committee as questions mount over their handling of the Epstein files.

The GOP-controlled committee to date has not video recorded any of its transcribed interviews, only depositions.

"Given the deep involvement of Director Patel and Mr. Blanche, the Committee cannot credibly continue its investigation without their videotaped, transcribed testimony," Garcia wrote in the letter to Comer.

In a statement to ABC News, Garcia said the panel's closed-door interview last week of former Attorney General Pam Bondi "made one thing clear: we need to talk to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel."

"These agency leaders were directly involved in the cover up of the Epstein files and botched roll-out of the documents, which re-victimized survivors and made a mockery of our Justice Department. Oversight Democrats are demanding answers straight from the source," Garcia said.

Bondi, during her appearance on Friday, told lawmakers that Blanche was delegated responsibility for overseeing the release of the millions of Epstein files.

Garcia wrote in the letter that Bondi referenced Blanche's name 30 times during Friday's interview and pointed to him "as the person responsible for DOJ's actions involving the review, withholding, and botched release of Epstein-related records."

Democrats also want to question Blanche over his involvement in convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's prison transfer. Bondi testified, according to a source familiar with her testimony, that she opposed a pardon for Maxwell and was unaware of the transfer until after it happened.

"Rather than provide answers in her testimony, Ms. Bondi repeatedly shifted responsibility to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche," he said.

The letter comes the same day that Blanche is slated to testify on Capitol Hill before a House appropriations subcommittee.

Blanche's testimony could spark fireworks after Bondi's transcribed interview on Friday, where she testified that she delegated compliance with the Epstein Transparency Act to her then-deputy.

Garcia said Democrats want to hear from Patel, who Bondi frequently named during her interview as also overseeing the release of the Epstein files. Democrats said they were alarmed by Bondi referring to Patel repeatedly during the interview.

"By Ms. Bondi's own account, Director Patel was involved in locating, reviewing, and possibly redacting FBI records relating to Jeffrey Epstein. Ms. Bondi even raised concerns that the FBI had previously withheld material from the DOJ," Garica wrote.

Comer, in comments made last Friday, said that both parties bear responsibility for the failures surrounding Epstein, the wealthy financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually exploiting and abusing dozens of minor girls at his homes in New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

"The government has failed the survivors. There's no question about that," Comer said. "And that dates back five presidential administrations. We're taking this investigation seriously."

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