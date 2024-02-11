No. 1 South Carolina blows past No. 11 UConn in runaway win to remain unbeaten

In a matchup of two of basketball's best programs, the Gamecocks asserted their dominance on Sunday.

No. 1 South Carolina ran away from No. 11 UConn at home on Sunday in an 83-65 blowout that it controlled from the opening tip. The Gamecocks opened up a 19-11 first-quarter lead while holding the Huskies to their lowest first-quarter tally of the season. They extended the lead to 44-30 at halftime then rode a 9-0 third quarter run to enter the fourth with a 73-50 advantage

When it was over, the Gamecocks remained unbeaten at 23-0 and continued to look like the favorite to win their third NCAA championship since 2017. It was a balanced South Carolina effort that saw four starters score in double figures as the Gamecocks repeatedly forced UConn's stars into difficult looks from the floor.

Te-Hina Paopao paced the Gamecocks with a game-high 21 points alongside three rebounds and two assists She did most of her damage before halftime while posting 16 first-half points as South Carolina took control of the game. She was the best shooter on the floor while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts.

Ashlyn Watkins filled up the box score with 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals.