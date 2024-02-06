Newly released U.S. Senate border bill faces big challenges this week

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congress continues to work on a possible border deal in Washington D.C.

>>Senate unveils border deal, funding package for Ukraine, Israel

A group of U.S. Senators has worked for months on how to deal with migrants.

The new plan has support from both parties but still faces big challenges, according to News Center 7′s Samantha Manning.

The Senate is expected to vote on this bipartisan border security deal this week, but House Republicans warn they will block it from even coming to a vote there.

The influx of migrants at the border is taking a toll on communities around the country.

“Their neighborhoods, their golf courses, their shopping areas all have been invaded,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“We are at the breaking point,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnson. “We do not have any more spaces and shelter.”

Manning says we are getting a look at the new bipartisan border security bill in the Senate aimed at addressing the problem.

It would give President Biden more power to significantly restrict migrant crossings.

It provides about $20 billion for border resources and makes it harder for people seeking asylum to get approved.

A group of Senate Democrats and Republicans worked together on the deal.

“We both realized the gravity of the situation,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY).

“We’ve got to solve a problem that’s been a problem for a very long time,” said Senator James Lankford (R-OK), one of the negotiators.

President Biden said he also supports the measure, but Manning says it is facing strong opposition in the House.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise says he will not even bring the bill to a vote and House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on social media that it would be “Dead on arrival.”

This comes as House Republicans are moving ahead with efforts to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the handling of the border.

Manning reports this is a move that has lawmakers strongly divided along party lines.

“The Secretary has abused his authority and put Americans at risk,” said Rep. Mark Green (R-Tennessee).

“This is not a legitimate impeachment,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi).

Manning says the bill also includes aid for Israel and Ukraine as well as humanitarian assistance for Gaza and the West Bank.

