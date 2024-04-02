NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one with a couple West tiebreakers on the line

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-22)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 7.3
Magic number for No. 1 seed: 8
Remaining schedule: @PHI, @BOS, @IND, @CHA, SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL
Remaining strength of schedule: .523
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)
Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Clippers, Pelicans
2. Denver Nuggets (52-23)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 5.0
Magic number for top-two seed: 7
Remaining schedule: SAS, @LAC, ATL, @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM
Remaining strength of schedule: .426 (easiest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)
Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks, Pelicans
3. Minnesota Timberwolves (51-23)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 6.4
Magic number for top-three seed: 5
Remaining schedule: HOU, TOR, @PHX, @LAL, WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX
Remaining strength of schedule: .488
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)
Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks, Pelicans
4. Los Angeles Clippers (47-27)
Projected record: 52-30
Net rating: 3.7
Magic number for top-four seed: 6
Remaining schedule: @SAC, DEN, UTA, CLE, @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU
Remaining strength of schedule: .540
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks, Warriors
5. Dallas Mavericks (45-29)
Projected record: 50-32
Net rating: 2.2
Magic number for top-six seed: 7
Remaining schedule: @GSW, ATL, GSW, HOU, @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC
Remaining strength of schedule: .466
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Lakers, Warriors
6. New Orleans Pelicans (45-30)
Projected record: 50-32
Net rating: 4.9
Magic number for top-six seed: 7
Remaining schedule: ORL, SAS, @PHX, @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL
Remaining strength of schedule: .490
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings
7. Phoenix Suns (44-31)
Projected record: 47-35
Net rating: 2.9
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 3
Remaining schedule: CLE, MIN, NOP, LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN
Remaining strength of schedule: .631
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors
8. Sacramento Kings (43-31)
Projected record: 47-35
Net rating: 1.3
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 4
Remaining schedule: LAC, @NYK, @BOS, @BKN, @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR
Remaining strength of schedule: .568
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Timberwolves, Lakers
9. Los Angeles Lakers (42-33)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 0.2
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 5
Remaining schedule: @TOR, @WAS, CLE, MIN, GSW, @MEM, @NOP
Remaining strength of schedule: .465
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns
10. Golden State Warriors (40-34)
Projected record: 45-37
Net rating: 1.9
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 7
Remaining schedule: DAL, @HOU, @DAL, UTA, @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA
Remaining strength of schedule: .491
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Rockets
11. Houston Rockets (38-36)
Projected record: 42-40
Net rating: 1.4
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: @MIN, GSW, MIA, @DAL, ORL, @UTA, @POR, @LAC
Remaining strength of schedule: .531
Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Kings
Tuesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Lakers at Raptors (7 p.m.)
Thunder at 76ers (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Rockets at Timberwolves (8 p.m.)
Spurs at Nuggets (9 p.m.)
Clippers at Kings (10 p.m.)
LAC clinches tiebreaker over SAC with a win
Mavericks at Warriors (10 p.m., TNT)
DAL clinches tiebreaker over GSW and at least a play-in tournament berth with a win
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Boston Celtics (59-16)
Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)
2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-27)
Projected record: 52-30
Net rating: 3.5
Magic number for No. 2 seed: 6
Remaining schedule: @WAS, MEM, TOR, NYK, BOS, ORL, @OKC, @ORL
Remaining strength of schedule: .508
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)
Own tiebreakers against: Heat
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 3.0
Magic number for top-four seed: 7
Remaining schedule: @UTA, @PHX, @LAL, @LAC, MEM, IND, CHA
Remaining strength of schedule: .470
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
No relevant tiebreakers
4. New York Knicks (44-30)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 5.0
Magic number for top-four seed: 8
Remaining schedule: @MIA, SAC, @CHI, @MIL, @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI
Remaining strength of schedule: .547
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Heat, 76ers
5. Orlando Magic (44-31)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 2.4
Magic number for playoff berth: 5
Remaining schedule: POR, @NOP, @CHA, CHI, @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL
Remaining strength of schedule: .488
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers
6. Indiana Pacers (43-33)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 2.4
Magic number for playoff berth: 6
Remaining schedule: @BKN, OKC, MIA, @TOR, @CLE, ATL
Remaining strength of schedule: .486
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers
7. Miami Heat (41-33)
Projected record: 45-37
Net rating: 1.5
Magic number for playoff berth: 8
Remaining schedule: NYK, PHI, @HOU, @IND, @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR
Remaining strength of schedule: .487
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic, Bulls, Hawks
8. Philadelphia 76ers (40-35)
Projected record: 44-38
Net rating: 2.2
Magic number for No. 8 seed: 3
Remaining schedule: OKC, @MIA, @MEM, @SAS, DET, ORL, BKN
Remaining strength of schedule: .423
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Magic, Hawks
9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)
Clinched play-in berth
Projected record: 39-43
Net rating: -1.9
Magic number for No. 9 seed: 6
Remaining schedule: NYK, @ORL, NYK, @DET, @WAS, @NYK
Remaining strength of schedule: .455
Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed
Own tiebreakers against: 76ers, Hawks
10. Atlanta Hawks (35-40)
Projected record: 38-44
Net rating: -1.1
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 1
Remaining schedule: DET, @DAL, @DEN, MIA, CHA, @MIN, @IND
Remaining strength of schedule: .501
Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed
No relevant tiebreakers
11. Brooklyn Nets (29-47)
Projected record: 32-50
Net rating: -2.6
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: IND, DET, SAC, TOR, @NYK, @PHI
Remaining strength of schedule: .474
Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Bulls, Hawks