Minneapolis shooting suspect attended Annunciation Catholic School, motive under investigation

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- As police search for a motive in the deadly mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School, Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP obtained a yearbook entry from the school describing suspected shooter Robin Westman as a member of the class of 2017.

"We believe he had been a student here," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told KSTP, adding, "His mom had worked here in the past."

Westman, 23, who was born Robert Westman, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said

Driver's license information reviewed by ABC News described Westman as a female, born on June 17, 2002. A name change application for a minor born on the same date, June 17, 2002, was approved by a district court in Minnesota in 2020, changing the name of a Robert Westman to Robin Westman, explaining the minor child "identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification."

Officials are investigating a series of videos posted to YouTube believed to be associated with the suspect, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter. Two videos, posted Wednesday morning and since removed by YouTube, show someone flipping through dozens of pages of notes dated over the course of several months, which include what appears to be doodles of weapons, middle fingers and expletives, as well as repeated references to killing.

Writings in notebooks and on the guns indicate a series of grievances, anger and ideations of harm to self and to others. The writings also appear to show overt references to other high-profile school shootings and shooters.

Two children -- an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old -- were killed and 17 people were injured when the shooter opened fire through the windows of the Minneapolis school's church on Wednesday morning.

Fourteen of the injured victims were children ages 6 to 15, and the three adults who were shot were parishioners in their 80s, police said.

All injured victims are expected to survive and some victims have already been released from the hospital, O'Hara said late Wednesday.

Danielle Gunter, whose son, an eighth grader, was shot and wounded, said in a statement to KSTP, "We feel the pain, the anger, the confusion, and the searing reality that our lives will never be the same. Yet we still have our child."

"We grieve and we pray: for the others who were shot, for their families, and for those who lost loved ones," she said.

Officers recovered three guns -- one rifle, one shotgun and one handgun -- at the scene, all of which are believed to have been fired in the attack, police said. All were purchased legally by Westman, police said.

The suspect had no criminal history, police added.

As Minneapolis mourns, Mayor Jacob Frey is stressing the need for gun control, telling ABC News' "Good Morning America," "How many times have you heard politicians talk of an 'unspeakable tragedy'? And yet this kind of thing happens again and again."

"Prayers, thoughts, they are certainly welcomed, but they are not enough," Frey said. "There needs to be change so that we don’t have another mayor, in another month-and-a half, talking about a tragedy that happened in their city."

O'Hara said additional police patrols will be provided as children return to school across the Minneapolis area.

