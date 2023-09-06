Manhut for escaped killer in Pennsylvania continues

CHESTER, Pennsylvania — The manhunt for a convicted killer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison continues.

>>Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison spotted nearby on cameras

The search for Danelo Cavalcante, 34, has been expanded after he was seen on surveillance cameras at a botanical garden outside to original search area.

He escaped from Chester State Prison in Chester, Pennsylvania, which is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia on Thursday, August 31.

He escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison to begin his sentence.

He was convicted of first-degree murder last month of his ex-girlfriend’s death, and he was sentenced to life without parole.

Calvalcante killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her children when she found out that he had killed another woman.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante’s arrest.

>>Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt

Cavalcante illegally immigrated to the United States using a fake ID he obtained in Puerto Rico, according to the Inquirer’s reporting.

“As we’ve indicated, this is a person who has evaded law enforcement for years for a homicide in Brazil. He’s escaped from a prison. He escaped the first time when he killed the woman in Schuylkill Township in 2021. So, we’re asking people to just be mindful that he is dangerous and anything’s possible,” Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan said.

Prisoner Escape Pennsylvania This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County Prison via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

©2023 Cox Media Group