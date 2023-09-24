Former president, first lady make first appearance in seven months at hometown festival

GEORGIA — Just ahead of his 99th birthday, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife made an appearance, our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports.

The former president and First Lady Rosalynn made a brief appearance in Plains, Georgia at the Plains Peanut Festival on Saturday, September 23.

As the couple was driven through the festival, which took place in Carter’s hometown, crowds gathered to wave and cheer them on.

This was the first public appearance for the former president since going into hospice seven months ago.

Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99.



We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch!#JimmyCarter99 https://t.co/c3b9OqzjXU — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 23, 2023

