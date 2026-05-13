Family of Ronald Greene reaches tentative $4.8M settlement with Louisiana State Police

(NEW YORK) -- Officials in Louisiana reached a tentative $4.8 million settlement on Tuesday evening with the family of Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black motorist who died on May 10, 2019, after an encounter with Louisiana State Police, where he was beaten and shocked with stun guns following a high-speed vehicle chase.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday morning that a settlement, which was first reported by the Associated Press, has been reached over Greene's death, but said that the terms cannot be discussed since the negotiations are ongoing.

"LSP is unable to discuss the terms of the settlement at this time, as the process has not yet been finalized," LSP Public Affairs spokesperson Lt. Kate Stegall said.

Greene was pursued by police after failing to stop for an unspecified traffic violation, leading to a car chase near Monroe, Louisiana. Greene's mother Mona Hardin said that authorities initially told the family that Greene died when his car crashed into a tree, but body camera footage released amid public pressure nearly two years after his death showed his violent encounter with police.

The settlement would resolve a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed in May 2020 by Greene's family against the Louisiana State Police.

According to Louisiana state law, the settlement would need final approval from the state legislature before it is finalized.

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