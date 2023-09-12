Escaped killer in Pennsylvania now armed with stolen rifle

CHESTER, Pennsylvania — After being on the run for nearly two weeks, authorities in Pennsylvania say escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante is now armed with a rifle.

>>RELATED: Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers

According to state police, a resident in the area reported that Cavalcante entered his garage and stole a rifle.

The homeowner shot at him, but he got away.

Police also found a green shirt and shoes, similar to what the convicted killer was last seen wearing in surveillance footage.

>>RELATED: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante armed with rifle he took from resident’s garage

Tactical teams from multiple agencies are now combing the area to find him.

“Aviation assets, canines, mounted patrols, and numerous other assets have been mobilized and are currently operating in this search area,” Lt. Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Overnight, police sent several reverse 9-1-1 calls to residents within a three-mile radius of the search.

Schools in the region remain closed as the search continues.

©2023 Cox Media Group