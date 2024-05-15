Eight teens taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles during school field trip: Authorities

LOS ANGELES — Eight teenagers got "acutely ill" and were transported to the hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles during a field trip to the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, authorities said.

An on-site security officer found the sickened male and female students and called 911 around 2:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

"LAFD Paramedics arrived quickly to determine each had an altered level of consciousness, following their reported ingestion of cannabis edibles," LAFD said in a statement.

The eight teens were transported by ambulance to area hospitals in fair condition for further assessment, LAFD said.

It is unclear where the students attend school.

The La Brea Tar Pits said in a statement on X that the high school students were on a chaperoned field trip to the famed paleontological research site when they fell ill and that their staff "acted quickly to assess the situation and seek medical aid."

"According to first responders, their symptoms were caused by something the students ingested on their own, unrelated to their visit to La Brea Tar Pits," the statement continued. "We extend our care and concern to the students and their families and wish them a healthy recovery."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.