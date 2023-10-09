Chips and Science Act provides billions of dollars to fund Semiconductor chip factories nationwide

WASHINGTON DC — Following a shortage of Semiconductor chips found in many households during the pandemic, a new act will provide billions of dollars in grants for companies to build factories nationwide.

The Chips and Science Act will distribute $39 billion in grants for companies to build Semiconductor factories nationwide.

This includes projects to expand or modernize already existing factories since the Act passed last year.

The United States Department of Commerce says it has received more than 500 statements of interest from companies across 42 states.

“Where new chip architecture can be invented in our research labs, designed for application, manufactured at scale by well-trained, well-paid workers and packaged in the United States,” US Department of Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo said.

Intel is working on a massive semiconductor factory just east of Columbus.

Lawmakers are meeting with the Commerce secretary to discuss the rollout. The agency issued guardrails to help protect those investments.

Democrats hope this program helps build a more resilient supply chain that can withstand disruptions, but some lawmakers argue some project requirements, like engaging with unions and subsidizing childcare may hinder growth.

“This attempt at backdoor progress social policy will only serve to make domestic chip production more expensive, less competitive, and more reliant on taxpayer subsidies over private investment,” Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) said.

The Biden Administration says at least 50 community colleges are creating or expanding semiconductor workforce programs.

