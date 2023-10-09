Dayton police recruit seriously injured in crash making ‘positive steps’ toward recovery

DAYTON — Police have provided an update on a recruit who was seriously injured during a training exercise on State Route 4 last week.

Solomon Kessio, was on State Route 4 between Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road for a training exercise when a pick-up truck crashed into a police cruiser and struck Kessio who was outside the cruiser.

Kessio was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable, but critical condition.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton police recruit seriously injured in SR-4 crash stable; 2 released from hospital

Dayton Police Department said Monday that Kessio’s brain scans look good and he is responding to questions.

He has a skull fracture and three fractured ribs, the department said.

Three Dayton police recruits and a sergeant were also sent to the hospital during the crash, but have since been released.

The two people in the pick-up truck are in the hospital in serious condition, Dayton Police Department previously told News Center 7.

The department said they are still asking for prayers for Kessio and his family.









©2023 Cox Media Group