‘He’s shooting more people;’ 911 call released for false active shooter threat at Dayton hotel

DAYTON — A 911 call details what led officers to swarm a Dayton hotel Monday afternoon.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 a man quietly tells dispatchers there’s been an active shooter.

“There has been an active shooter at Marriott .. 1414 South Patterson,” the man mumbles.

“There are 12 victims,” he says.

He describes the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a black suit and armed with a machine gun.

“Shot people on the fifth floor,” he tells dispatchers.

He tells dispatchers he works at the hotel as a “watier man.”

“He’s shooting more people right now,” the man tells dispatchers.

He claims he has locked himself in a room to stay safe from the alleged shooter.

Around 4 p.m. multiple Dayton police cruisers responded to the Marriott on South Patterson after receiving this phone call.

Around 30 minutes later, the University of Dayton, which partially owns the Mariott, told its students an “all clear” had been given.

“The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received a call just after 4 p.m. reporting shots fired and possible casualties at the Marriott. Multiple police departments, including University of Dayton Public Safety, immediately responded and found NO threat,” a spokesperson for UD said in part.

The spokesperson said this was likely a hoax.

We will continue following this story and update as new details are released.





