UPDATE: All clear given to UD students after police swarm Marriott at the University of Dayton

UPDATE: 4:37 p.m.

A message from UD stated an all-clear has been given for the police activity at the Marriott. Students may resume normal activities.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police presence is currently responding to a hotel in Dayton.

Police are currently on scene of an investigation at the Marriott at the University of Dayton located in the 1400 block of South Patterson Boulevard.

UD students have been warned to avoid the area.

