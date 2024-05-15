Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reportedly expected to miss Game 5 vs. Celtics with calf strain

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be missing a vital player when they take the floor against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss Game 5 with a calf strain. Mitchell also missed Game 4 with the same injury.

Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss tonight's potential elimination Game 5 vs. Boston, sources tell me and @joevardon. Mitchell is dealing with a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/mdp5As2FVI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 15, 2024

The Cavs and Celtics face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.