3 found dead in murder-suicide at Indiana home

(HARRISON COUNTY, Ind.) -- Three people were found dead in a murder-suicide after the shooter expressed suicidal thoughts to a family member, according to authorities.

Harrison County deputies responded to a welfare check on Wednesday at a residence in southern Indiana after a Mississippi man reported that his brother expressed suicidal thoughts to him in a phone call earlier in the day, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies found a dead man on the front porch, identified as 36-year-old Brett Dixon, the sheriff's department said.

Inside the residence, two additional people were found dead, Melissa Cochran Dixon, 54, and Paul Dixon, 61, according to the sheriff's office.

Brett Dixon was shot twice -- in the chest and head -- Melissa Cochran Dixon suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and Paul Dixon sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it believes Paul Dixon is responsible for the shootings and said there is no threat to the community and no suspect at large.

"This incident is a tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, extended family, and friends of those involved," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

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