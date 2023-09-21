100 babies die a year in nursery accidents, report says; How you can keep your child safe

A new report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows between 2018 and 2020, 46 children died in inclined products not intended for sleep.

In 2017, Keenan Overton placed his infant son in an incline sleeper. When he woke in the morning he found his baby face down and unresponsive. The 5-month-old had died.

>> 1 killed, dozens hurt when bus carrying students to band camp crashes in New York

“It was the worst day of my life. Obviously. I broke my hand on hitting the refrigerator,” Overton said when asked about that day.

The incline sleeper and similar products were recalled but some are still in use.

>> Preble Co. man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler Township

“Babies can become entrapped in an inclined sleeper where the baby can roll over into an unsafe space.” CPSC spokesperson Nikki Fleming said.

Inclined sleepers aren’t the only problem. The report found about 100 babies die every year in other sleep spaces.

>> Attorney for driver involved in deadly bus crash asks for case to be moved out of Clark County

“Most of the deaths were associated with extra bedding being added to the sleep space, including pillows, quilts, and comforters,” Fleming said. “Any soft bedding can conform to the baby’s nose and mouth and block their airway can cause suffocation.”

Cribs, Bassinets, and similar products should have nothing in them except for a fitted sheet, according to Fleming.

>> ‘Just shocking;’ Mother facing charges after ‘basically’ waterboarding son, prosecutor says

“Also, always place your baby to sleep on their back.”

Experts say it is important to check if any products you own have been recalled. Find a list of recalled products on CPSC’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group