Preble Co. man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A Preble County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler Township.

Around 9 p.m. Butler Township police and medics were called to Little York and Silver Lane Roads to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to Butler Township Police Department.

The motorcyclist killed in the crash was identified as Lynn Denlinger, 50, of Lewisburg.

An initial investigation found that Denlinger may have lost control of his motorcycle and then crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

CPR was attempted by witnesses but was unsuccessful.

The crash remains under investigation.

