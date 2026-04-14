Lopolo // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,277

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,552 (#92 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,906 (#40 most common name)

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,368

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,574 (#88 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,319 (#39 most common name)

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,552

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,457 (#42 most common name, -62.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,634 (#26 most common name)

yifanjrb // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,729

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,316 (#11 most common name, -35.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,937 (#30 most common name)

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,757

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,270 (#116 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,372 (#31 most common name)

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,108

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,649 (#84 most common name, -76.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,752 (#28 most common name)

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning "helpful".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,362

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 417 (#293 most common name, -95.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,478 (#27 most common name)

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,669

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,917 (#4 most common name, -43.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,818 (#18 most common name)

2p2play // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,723

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,284 (#22 most common name, -62.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,943 (#23 most common name)

Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,297

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,337 (#48 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,229 (#19 most common name)

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,499

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,593 (#38 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,345 (#8 most common name)

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,532

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 748 (#184 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,128 (#17 most common name)

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,629

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,929 (#63 most common name, -80.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,454 (#20 most common name)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,983

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,973 (#28 most common name, -70.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,147 (#15 most common name)

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,336

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,459 (#41 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,712 (#12 most common name)

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning "magnificent".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,503

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,734 (#76 most common name, -83.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,135 (#22 most common name)

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning "narrow strait".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,914

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 544 (#236 most common name, -95.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,218 (#24 most common name)

morrowlight // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,996

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,595 (#8 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,962 (#13 most common name)

FamVeld // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,652

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,684 (#82 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,240 (#14 most common name)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,804

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,249 (#23 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,738 (#10 most common name)

yifanjrb // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,840

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,074 (#133 most common name, -91.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,280 (#16 most common name)

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,236

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 905 (#158 most common name, -93.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,415 (#11 most common name)

Fotonium // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,402

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,971 (#61 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,280 (#2 most common name)

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,704

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,671 (#37 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,929 (#7 most common name)

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,949

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,393 (#107 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,326 (#6 most common name)

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,706

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,022 (#58 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,184 (#4 most common name)

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,250

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,167 (#121 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,308 (#9 most common name)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,827

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,366 (#47 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,673 (#3 most common name)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,676

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,191 (#27 most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,410 (#5 most common name)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Ohio

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 20,219

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,886 (#16 most common name, -80.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,451 (#1 most common name)