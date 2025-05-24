Middletown police searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police are looking for a man they say is ‘armed and dangerous’.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Middletown Division of Police posted on Facebook that they are searching for a 31-year-old man wanted for several counts of felonious assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

Daejon Davis is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Middletown police at 513-425-7700 ext. 0 or contact Criminal Investigations at 513-425-7720.

WANTED DAEJON V. DAVIS Daejon Davis is wanted for several counts of Felonious Assault. Consider him armed and... Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Friday, May 23, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group