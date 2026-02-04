Man ‘lucky to be alive’ after falling through ice while taking selfie

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man fell through the ice while attempting to take a selfie for his social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A 35-year-old man was driving by Holocomb Gardens pond in Indianapolis and noticed colorful lights and “thought it would be a great photo opportunity,” according to a social media post by the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The man parked his car, which he left running, and ran to the pond.

Despite a large section of the pond clearly showing visible water, the man continued toward the fountain.

TRENDING STORIES:

The ice broke, and he fell into the pond.

The man was able to keep himself afloat by placing his arms on top of the ice and holding himself up.

He was able to dial 911.

Officers tried to get the man out of the water with a rope, but it did not work.

Firefighters arrived and, eventually working as a team, the crews were able to haul him out of the water and off the ice.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is now stable.

“He is extraordinarily fortunate he survived the deadly conditions he put himself in,” the fire department said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group