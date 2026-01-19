Man accused of running errands using dealership vehicle with employee inside

MARYSVILLE — A man is accused of using a test drive to run errands while an employee was inside the vehicle.

Todd Marrs was indicted on charges of abduction and disrupting public services, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Marrs went to Performance Luxury at 750 Colemans Crossing Blvd. in Marysville and asked to test drive a Jeep Wrangler with a sales associate.

Marrs and the associate stopped at a warehouse near a railroad track and sat in the parking lot for five minutes.

The associate told Marrs to return to the car dealership, and Marrs replied, “No, now you’ll sit there and wait like a good girl,” according to court documents.

The associate tried to call a coworker at the dealership, but Marrs took her phone and threw it on the floor, court documents allege.

He allegedly then drove to a nearby hospital and picked up a friend, refusing to return to the dealership until his errands were done.

Marrs was arraigned in the Union County Court of Common Pleas and was given a $250,000 bond.

