Zoo welcomes new litter of kittens in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A zoo has welcomed some new kittens in Ohio.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that two new Pallas cats were born on July 3 to Tiina and Moose.

The zoo said on social media that Tiina and her two babies are doing well and it’s their second litter.

“To give them the time to bond that they need, the kittens won’t be viewable by Zoo guests for about six weeks,” the zoo said on its Facebook page.

The species is known for its long, thick grey coat, and flat head with short ears, and is native to central Asia. When they were first discovered, some mistook them for wild ancestors of domestic Persian cats because they looked so much alike, the zoo said on its website.

The zoo called the litter “a joyous occasion and a ‘win’ for the conservation of this beautiful species.”

