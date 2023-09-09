Zoo and aquarium professionals visit Boonshoft Museum

DAYTON — Attendees of this year’s Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) conference visited the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Saturday.

This year, the annual AZA conference is hosted by the Columbus Zoo, and participants were invited to attend pre-conference tours at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, the Cincinnati Zoo, and the Newport Aquarium, according to a social media post from the museum.

The Discovery Zoo, Education, Collections, and Astronomy departments provided those who visited with tours and activities, but the animals were the main focus.

The conference is one of the largest gatherings of zoo and aquarium professionals, according to its website.

It will begin Saturday, September 9, and will last until Thursday, September 14.

The professionals who attend the event will be able to explore ideas and best practices, hear updates from over 75 committees, experience new technology and services, and connect with more than 2,500 colleagues.









