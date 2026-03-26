Young’s Jersey Dairy’s annual pint sale kicks off today

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy will kick off its annual pint sale today.
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During the sale, pints of Young’s Homemade Ice Cream will be on sale for $3.99 each in the Young’s Dairy Store while supplies last.
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Customers who purchase 10 pints will receive one free pint.
Along with many of Young’s regular flavors, the following new flavors will be available:
- P-Nut Butter Cookie Dough: Rich and creamy peanut butter ice cream packed with homemade peanut butter cookie crumbles
- Up Up & Away: Homemade Golden French Vanilla ice cream with a delightful black raspberry swirl and indulgent chocolate chunks throughout
- Cow Tracks: Rich and creamy ice cream swirled with ribbons of chocolate and chocolate-covered peanut butter cups blended throughout
- Banana Split: A creamy banana-flavored ice cream loaded with sweet strawberries and rich chocolate chunks
- S’Mores Cookie Dough Mashup: Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with graham cracker pieces, chocolate chunks, and cookie dough bits
- Key Lime Pie: Lime-flavored ice cream bursting with zesty citrus flavor and swirled with crunchy pie crust pieces
A full list of flavors available for pickup can be found here.
The sale runs through Sunday, March 29.
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