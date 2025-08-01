‘You failed that child;’ Family of Hershall Creachbaum wants murder charges, answers

DAYTON — A member of Hershall Creachbaum’s family is speaking out about his death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell sat down with Creachbaum’s cousin. Hear from her LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Creachbaum’s remains were found on July 12.

His mother, Ashley Johnson, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, were arrested just hours after police found his remains.

TRENDING STORIES:

Currently, both are facing charges stemming from his death.

Creachbaum’s cousin, Chasity Rollins, said she wants to see them face murder charges.

“They have to find the evidence, and I fully support that as well because without that evidence, the two monsters in jail don’t get the charges they deserve,” Rollins said

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group