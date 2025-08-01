‘You failed that child;’ Family of Hershall Creachbaum wants murder charges, answers

DAYTON — A member of Hershall Creachbaum’s family is speaking out about his death.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Mike Campbell sat down with Creachbaum’s cousin. Hear from her LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
Creachbaum’s remains were found on July 12.
His mother, Ashley Johnson, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, were arrested just hours after police found his remains.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body of missing Ohio pizza delivery driver found in ravine
- ‘Sick to my stomach;’ Ohio mother demands answers after police release missing 12-year-old
- Man killed in shooting near Dayton apartment complex identified
Currently, both are facing charges stemming from his death.
Creachbaum’s cousin, Chasity Rollins, said she wants to see them face murder charges.
“They have to find the evidence, and I fully support that as well because without that evidence, the two monsters in jail don’t get the charges they deserve,” Rollins said
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group