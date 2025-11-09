‘You can’t really trust Ohio weather;’ Parts of Miami Valley prepare for first snow of season

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region are getting ready for the first snowfall of the season this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. They will provide the latest TIMING and IMPACTS throughout Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with drivers about the first snow of the fall season.

Slice Page said he thought we were not getting snow for at least a few more weeks.

“You really can’t trust Ohio weather down here,” he said. “It’s like it’s bipolar. You’ve got to just look outside and go from there.”

He told Patterson that he was not prepared for the snow we got last year.

“I remember last year,” said Page. “It was a shortage of shovels. You couldn’t find shovels.”

He said that he hopes the roads will be okay.

“Hopefully they plow the streets better, you know, because that’d be the main concern.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, ODOT told Patterson that salt truckers and crews started preparing on Friday.

They added that ground temperatures are warm enough that they do not have to pre-treat the roads.

ODOT said that they will continue to monitor the snow as it comes and will in crews when needed.

“I’m gonna believe it if I start seeing the trucks,” he said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, it will be a messy Sunday across the region.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn says we will see rain to start the day. Some parts could even see heavy rain.

Dunn says we will catch a break from the heavier precipitation in the afternoon, but a few rain and snow showers may fall as moisture lingers behind the first system.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s by the afternoon and evening.

Eventually, a secondary piece of energy will slide through the Great Lakes to help spark snow showers overnight into Monday morning.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group