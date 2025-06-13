‘You became family;’ RB Nick Chubb thanks Browns fans on social media

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb gave his gratitude to Browns fans after signing with a new team.

The 2018 second-round pick wrote on social media that his time in Cleveland was “more than just time.”

“It’s where I grew roots, found a home, and felt a love like nowhere else,” Chubb said on his Instagram page. “Cleveland, you didn’t just embrace me; you became family.”

The Associated Press reported that he signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with the Houston Texans, the team announced on Monday.

Chubb said that the city “deserves a winning season every year.”

“This isn’t goodbye to what we built; it’s a thank you,” he concluded. “For the trust, the passion, and the moments that made me feel like I belonged here from day one. Cleveland, you’ll always have a piece of my heart. Until we meet again.”

The Browns open the 2025 season on Sept. 7 when they host Cincinnati at 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

