‘Y On The Fly’ initiative strives to connect with kids in communities across Miami Valley

DAYTON — A summer initiative strives to connect with kids in communities across the Miami Valley to emphasize staying active, eating healthy, and supporting one another.

Liana and her siblings have been looking forward to the Greater Dayton YMCA’s Y On The Fly for weeks.

For Mom Ocheya Lewis, it’s about getting her kids some quality camp time they might otherwise not have the opportunity to experience.

“So my children are homeschooled. And so we’re at home most of the time and sometimes we go to a lot of the free events that we can find and day in and so I seen that they were having a y on the fly and summer camp was a little expensive. So I figured if I just follow them around for the week,” Lewis said.





