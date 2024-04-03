Xenia Tornado: 50 Years Later - Tonight on News Center 7 at 5pm

XENIA — It’s been 50 years since a tornado tore through Xenia, leaving a wake of devastation. When the dust settled, 32 people died, and hundreds were injured. It was an event that changed the community forever, leveling half of the city and leaving scores homeless.

In a special 4-part series, News Center 7 takes you back to Xenia to talk to those who survived the horrifying experience—hear about what it was like to live through the tornado itself and what it took to rebuild and rise from the rubble.

Watch today on News Center 7 at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, and 11:00 for unique stories in every newscast.

©2024 Cox Media Group