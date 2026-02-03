Xenia police mourn loss of retired patrol sergeant

XENIA — The Xenia Police Division is mourning the loss of retired Patrol Sergeant Keith Linkhart.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Linkhart died on Sunday. He was 76.
He was hired by the Xenia Police Division in 1972 and spent 35 years with the department before retiring in 2007.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio city chosen to host 2028 Olympic soccer matches
- Lawmaker said ‘outrageous decision cannot stand’ after judge blocks Trump admin push for Haitians
- Ohio officer relieved of duty after OVI charge
During his time with the department, he served as a patrol sergeant, detective, and a member of the Drug Task Force, according to his obituary.
“Throughout his career, he was a well-respected officer, detective and patrol sergeant known for his leadership, friendship and commitment to both the department and the community he served,” the department wrote in a social media post.
A visitation for Linkhart is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, at Lighthouse Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group