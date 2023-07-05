WWII aircraft arrive at Air Force Museum

Tuesday the Air Force Museum flew three different World War II-era planes as part of its Air Power History Tour.

It included the B-29 Superfortress FIFI, a B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil and a T-6 Texan.

They all flew with the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPS) during WWII.

“It shows what we were able to do in such a short period of time. To be able to win the war and on a day like today to able to celebrate with your friends and family... I think there’s nothing better,” Christopher Smith of Dayton said.

Free guided tours will also be available Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

