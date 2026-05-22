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Wright State’s Horizon League tournament baseball game moved due to expected rain

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
The Raiders celebrate after beating Oakland on May 21, 2026 Photo contributed by Wright State Baseball (via X) (Wright State Baseball (via X))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

DAYTON — The Horizon League has moved up the start time of Wright State’s baseball game on Friday.

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The Raiders posted on social media that the first pitch of their Horizon League Baseball semifinal game against Milwaukee will be at 9 a.m.

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WSU advanced after beating Oakland, 7-5, on Thursday.

The Raiders trailed 5-1 but scored six unanswered runs to win the game.

Cam Allen pitched 8.2 innings for Wright State.

Wright State is the top-seed in this tournament while Milwaukee is the No. 2 seed.

All tournament games will be played at Nischwitz Stadium.

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