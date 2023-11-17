Wright State ranked best in Ohio, among top 50 schools nationally for entrepreneurs

DAYTON — Wright State University is ranked among the top 50 schools in the country for entrepreneurs by the Princeton Review.

The university’s Raj Sion College of Business is ranked 43rd in the country, No. 1 in Ohio, and No. 8 in the Midwest.

The ranking is based on a survey of administrators from nearly 300 schools offering entrepreneur studies and Wright State’s ranking was based on its Master of Business Administration and its new venture concentration, according to a university spokesperson.

“This ranking by Princeton Review reflects the growing commitment to entrepreneurship at Wright State, with programs offering experiential, real-world courses in which students create their own new venture business plans and also assist current companies with their plans,” said Kendall Goodrich, Ph. D., professor, and chair of marketing.

The survey contained at least 60 questions and was analyzed using over 40 survey data points to select the schools and place their rankings.

