Wright State Raiders to face #1 overall seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament

DAYTON — Wright State Raiders baseball team watched the NCAA Selection Show Monday where they learned they’d be heading to Nashville to play the #1 overall seed.

Wright State will face Vanderbilt in the Nashville Regional Friday.

The Raiders (38-19) earned their bid into the NCAA Baseball Tournament after winning the Horizon League Tournament by defeating Milwaukee twice Saturday.

In the first game, the Raiders scored 13 runs to Milwaukee’s four.

In the second game, the Raiders shut out Milwaukee, winning 2-0.

At noon on Monday, the team gathered to watch the NCAA Selection Show in the C.J. McLin Gymnasium.

They discovered their fate early in the show since their matchup against Vanderbilt was the first pairing revealed in the selection showcase.

The Raiders are the fourth seed in the Nashville Regional. Louisville and East Tennessee State will face off in the regional as well.

It’s double elimination rules in the regional to advance to the Super Regional.

Game time has yet to be announced. News Center 7 will update this story when we learn more.

