Wright State baseball beats No. 1 Vanderbilt; loses nightcap to end season

NASHVILLE, TN — The Wright State University baseball team’s season came to an end Sunday in the Nashville Regional.

They eliminated the No. 1 overall seed, Vanderbilt, 5-4, Sunday afternoon.

But the Raiders fell to Louisville, 6-0, Sunday night, at Hawkins Field.

WSU was held to two hits against the Cardinals.

Against Vanderbilt, Griffen Page went eight innings and held the Commodores to two runs on one hit.

The Raiders scored four runs in the first inning against Vandy. Hunter Warren led the game off with a double, and he scored on a Gus Gregory groundout.

Boston Smith and Luke Arnold each hit home runs to extend the lead to 4-0.

Gregory’s RBI single in the third inning expanded it to 5-1.

The Commodores scored 3 runs in the top of the ninth to cut the deficit to 5-4. But Cam Gilkerson flew out to right and sent Wright State to the regional final.

In the nightcap, Louisville scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back. Ethan Eberle held the Raiders to two hits over 6.2 innings, walking three and striking out 11.

Wright State’s best scoring chance against Louisville came in the seventh, trailing 4-0. WSU had runners on second and third, but Conlan Daniel grounded out to end the rally. The Cardinals scored twice in the eighth inning to seal the game.

This was the first regional final for WSU since 2016.

The Raiders end the season at 40-21.

