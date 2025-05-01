Wright State alum Nicole Scherzinger earns Tony nomination

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Nicole Scherzinger, a Wright State University alumna, has earned her first Tony Award nomination.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Scherzinger was nominated on Thursday morning for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her starring role in the musical “Sunset Blvd.”

TRENDING STORIES:

She stars as Norma Desmond in the revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

In 2024, Scherzinger won an Olivier Award, the highest honor in British theater, for the same role when the show was on the West End.

Scherzinger, the former lead singer of the Grammy-nominated group the Pussycat Dolls, studied musical theatre at Wright State from 1996 to 1999. She received the Alumna of the Year Award from the Wright State Alumni Association in 2017.

2025 has been a big year for Scherzinger so far. She was also named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world this year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group