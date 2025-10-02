Wright-Patterson AFB begins to feel the effects of the government shutdown

WPAFB — The ongoing government shutdown is affecting thousands of federal workers and their families in the Miami Valley, particularly at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio’s largest single-site employer.

With around 38,000 employees, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base plays a crucial role in the local economy. The shutdown has led to furloughs at the base, impacting the flow of workers and the operations of businesses that depend on government contracts.

“It slows down contracts and slows down the ability to get things under contract,” said Micah North, President and CEO of Resonant Sciences, a Beavercreek-based defense contractor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

North, one of the founders of Resonant Sciences, explained that the shutdown causes uncertainty for defense contractors. His company, which builds radars, antennas, and airplane parts, supports both commercial aviation and defense industries.

He noted that while his company is weathering the shutdown without significant issues, other companies are facing challenges. “We’re fine to weather the storm. But it does create problems for other companies and other organizations,” he said.

North emphasized the importance of resolving the shutdown quickly for the sake of the Dayton region, where Wright-Patt is a major economic driver. “Certainly for the region and for the community, it’s something that we’d like to see get resolved as soon as possible,” he added.

As the shutdown continues, the uncertainty it brings to federal workers and contractors in the Miami Valley underscores the need for a swift resolution. The impact on Wright-Patt and the local economy remains a pressing concern for community leaders and businesses alike.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group