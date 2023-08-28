Wright-Patterson AFB announces changes to base access for some

FAIRBORN — Wright Patterson Airforce Base has announced changes to base access for Department of Defense civilian retirees.

Starting Sept. 1 DoD civilian retirees will be required to show a registered Real ID card for base access, as previously issued retiree ID cards will no longer be valid, according to a media release by the base.

Before using their Real ID For access retired civilians must register a Real ID at the pass and Identification office by providing:

A copy of their SF-50

Notification of Personnel Action

Documentation of their retirement along with a valid and current driver’s license or U.S. passport

Retiree IDs are property of the U.S. Government and must be returned to the Department of Defense. They can be surrendered at the base’s installation gates or the customer support ID card office in Building 2, the base said.

More information on the transition can be found here









