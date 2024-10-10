Wright B Flyer replica forced to make emergency landing; Pilots reportedly 'unharmed'

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — A Wright B Flyer replica was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday afternoon when its engine caught fire, the 88th Air Base Wing said.

The replica was performing an aerial flyover at the base when “a malfunction . . . caused the engine to catch fire,” the air base wing said in a social media post.

The fire and landing occurred about 5:07 p.m. at the 97th Anniversary Event of Wright Field.

The pilots were “unharmed,” according to the social media post.

Oct. 10 at 5:07 pm, at the 97th Anniversary Event of Wright Field at #WPAFB, a Wright B Flyer replica, performing an aerial flyover had a malfunction that caused the engine to catch fire, resulting in an emergency landing. First responders are on scene. The pilots are unharmed. pic.twitter.com/ODuOioBAy3 — 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) October 10, 2024

