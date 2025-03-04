Local

WPAFB to temporarily close gate entrance tonight

By WHIO Staff
W.P.A.F.B. — Drivers may see more delays near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) tonight.

The 88th Air Base Wing announced on social media that they would close Gate 12A tonight to repair an active vehicle barrier.

The closure will affect Chidlaw Road between Gate 12A and Spruce Way from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“To minimize traffic disruptions, the work has been scheduled for the evening, with traffic rerouted through Gate 15A during the approximately two-hour closure,” the 88th Air Base Wing said.

