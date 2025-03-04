WPAFB to temporarily close gate entrance tonight

W.P.A.F.B. — Drivers may see more delays near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) tonight.

The 88th Air Base Wing announced on social media that they would close Gate 12A tonight to repair an active vehicle barrier.

The closure will affect Chidlaw Road between Gate 12A and Spruce Way from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“To minimize traffic disruptions, the work has been scheduled for the evening, with traffic rerouted through Gate 15A during the approximately two-hour closure,” the 88th Air Base Wing said.

Gate Closure Notice – TOMORROW, 6-8 p.m.

Gate 12A in Area A will be closed on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. for repairs to the active vehicle barrier near the intersection of Chidlaw Rd. and Spruce Way. Traffic rerouted through Gate 15A during the two-hour closure. pic.twitter.com/MdEQmDWEhW — 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) March 3, 2025

