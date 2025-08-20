‘Wouldn’t want no one else;’ Local couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

CLARK COUNTY — A couple from Clark County is celebrating an extraordinary milestone of 80 years of marriage.

Clarence and Francis, who were married on August 20, 1945, attribute their long-lasting relationship to their love for each other and their faith.

“We love each other. So that’s the best part,” Clarence said, reflecting on their enduring relationship.

Clarence and Francis were married just days before Clarence was shipped out to serve in World War II. Despite the challenges, their bond remained strong.

