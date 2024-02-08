‘Worst accident I’ve ever seen;’ Woman describes fiery pileup crash involving mail truck

DAYTON — A morning commute quickly took a turn after a multi-vehicle crash involving a post office semi-trailer in Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, a woman and her daughter are left thinking about the fiery crash they witnessed.

Police said Wednesday morning a driver in a stolen car was speeding when they ran a red light.

It hit a minivan, a USPS truck, and two other cars.

Shannon Brees and her daughter Mackenzie were a part of this chain reaction crash.

The two were both on their way to work at a daycare.

They said the crash happened incredibly fast.

“The car just disintegrated,” Shannon Brees of Dayton said.

She said she saw one of the victims with a head injury, a car fly up in the air, and another car catch fire.

Brees said she told her daughter to stay back and call the police while she got up to help drivers.

“We were breaking his window to try to get him out, he was unconscious at first but I think when the other fellow that was helping broke the glass I think it kind of brought him to, because then he kind of lifted his head up and started screaming. He was in pain, he was hollering a lot,” she said.

Four people ended up going to the hospital.

“I’m almost 50 and I can tell you it’s the worst accident I’ve ever seen, only one I’ve ever actually witnessed that bad,” Shannon Brees of Dayton said.

We are working to get an update on the investigation and will update as new information becomes available.

